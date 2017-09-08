Story highlights Barbuda was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday

(CNN) The tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda has no time to clean up the major devastation left by Hurricane Irma as it braces for its second major hurricane in four days.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Barbuda, which lies in the forecast path of Hurricane Jose, expected to slam into the island Saturday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

So dire is the threat to the island that any of the 1,800 residents who didn't already flee before Irma are being evacuated by a flotilla of ferries being sent from Antigua, the other major island in the nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda says 95% of the Barbuda's buildings are damaged.

The eye of Jose will pass just east of Barbuda on Saturday afternoon, the hurricane center said in its Friday afternoon advisory. A "dangerous" storm surge accompanied by "large and destructive waves" will raise water levels by more than two feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning areas, and between 3 and 5 inches of rain is expected with the storm.

Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda as a Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday, killing one person and damaging 95% of the island's buildings, said Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. He estimated the damage from Irma will cost $100 million to fix.

