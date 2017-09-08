Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe take time out to enjoy judo

Story highlights Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe attend judo tournament in Vladivostok

The two world leaders took a break from the Eastern Economic Forum

Vladivostok (CNN) Russian president Vladimir Putin and fellow world leaders took time away from the Eastern Economic Forum Thursday to enjoy a shared passion -- judo.

Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga were all in attendance for the International Vladivostok Jigoro Kano Junior Judo Tournament.

All three are keen advocates of the sport. Putin is a black belt, while Battugla was head of his country's judo federation and a wrestling World Cup champion in 1989.

Speaking to the press Japan's Olympic gold medalist Yasuhiro Yamashita at the Eastern Economic Forum, Abe suggested he challenge Putin to a judo contest, according to Russian state news agency Itar-Tass.

JUST WATCHED Legends of judo: Teddy Riner, the best ever? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Legends of judo: Teddy Riner, the best ever? 01:15

Read More