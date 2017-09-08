Story highlights Caritoux won La Vuelta in 1984 by six seconds

(CNN) After 3,593 kilometers of racing, just six seconds separated first and second place -- no wonder the 1984 La Vuelta, the grand tour of Spain, has gone down in cycling folklore.

Several minutes often differentiate the leading riders in cycling's three Grand Tours, which also include the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. But the '84 Vuelta wasn't so straightforward.

After 19 stages, comprising of three time trials and 13 gut-busting mountain climbs, France's Eric Caritoux and home favorite Alberto Fernandez were practically inseparable. On the final day of racing, the stage was set for the closest ever finish in a major cycling race.

An unlikely leader, Caritoux held a 36-second lead over the Spaniard ahead of the final time trial. The Frenchman rode first and waited on as Fernandez ate away at his advantage.

In an era before sophisticated timing systems, a nail-biting delay ensued.

