A list of who's leaving Congress

Washington (CNN) Two major retirement announcements this week could signal that control of the House of Representatives is up for grabs next year.

Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to retake the majority from Republicans, who've maintained control of the House since 2011.

The campaign committees on both sides are eyeing the 23 Republicans defending districts that Hillary Clinton won, and the 12 held by Democrats in districts that President Donald Trump won as vulnerable seats to flip.

While midterm elections are historically tough for the party of the President in power, it's too early to tell how things will unfold next year.

