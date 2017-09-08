US stops short of admonishing Myanmar for attacks on Rohingya

Story highlights The UN estimates that at least 1,000 people have been killed in the violence

The US was careful not to directly criticize the country's civilian government

(CNN) The Trump administration expressed concern over the unfolding violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state Friday, but stopped short of criticizing the country's government or its de facto leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The tepid response follows two weeks of sustained violence, triggered by an attack on security forces late last month, which resulted in brutal counterattacks targeting entire villages of minority Rohingya Muslims. The UN estimates that at least 1,000 people have been killed in the violence, and over a quarter of a million have fled across the border to neighboring Bangladesh.

In a phone briefing with reporters, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Patrick Murphy said the US is focused on expanding humanitarian and media access in the region, and condemns a "variety" of attacks -- "attacks on security forces, attacks on civilians (and) attacks by civilians."

"We're very concerned by the sustained allegations of abuses being committed that is resulting of the displacement of many people," Murphy added. "We're urging all parties to take steps to calm tensions."

But Murphy was careful not to directly criticize the country's civilian government, led by Suu Kyi, which he said represents the "best opportunity in generations for Burma to get on the right track" -- referring to the country by its colonial-era name. The government, he added, "inherited a host of enormous challenges."

Read More