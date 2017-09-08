Nikki Haley to staff on Charlottesville: 'We must denounce them at every turn'

Story highlights President Donald Trump received significant backlash for his response to the incident

Haley said she had a "personal conversation" with Trump about his comments

Washington (CNN) UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told her staff that recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, brought her back to the "sad days dealing with the Charleston tragedy in 2015," when she was South Carolina's governor.

In an email obtained by CNN's Elise Labott for a profile in STATE Magazine , Haley called the events in Virginia "horrible acts."

"We must denounce them at every turn, and make them feel like they are on an island and isolate them the same way they wish to isolate others," Haley said in the email, which was sent the Thursday after the violence.

Last month, demonstrators took to the streets of Charlottesville to protest the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. Multiple people were injured and one woman was killed when a car drove through a crowd of counterprotesters.

President Donald Trump received significant backlash for his response to the incident, in which he equated the actions of white supremacists with those protesting them.