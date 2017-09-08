Here's the preliminary deal to bring a Trump Tower to Moscow

(CNN) An internal Trump Organization document from October 2015, obtained by CNN on Thursday, reveals the details of a 17-page letter of intent that set the stage for Donald Trump's attorney to negotiate a promising branding venture for Trump condominiums, a hotel and commercial property in the heart of Moscow. Trump signed the document later that month, according to Michael Cohen, his corporate attorney at the time. The document CNN obtained does not have Trump's signature because it is a copy of the deal that Cohen brought to Trump to sign.