Seattle (CNN) Calling President Trump's decision to end DACA, "appalling," Sen. Patty Murray, the third-ranking Democrat in the US Senate, challenged Republican leaders to defy party orthodoxy by voting on a permanent legislative solution to help the children of undocumented immigrants who were brought the United States by their parents.

"My advice to Paul Ryan is follow your heart," Murray told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "I think that if he follows his heart and tells his Republican caucus 'those of you who can't vote with this fine, but we're going to bring it to the floor, and we're going to vote on it," he will get the votes for it," said Murray.

Murray emphasized that fixing the problem was not an issue of having enough votes in Congress, but a question of Speaker Paul Ryan's and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's own willingness to lead their colleagues to do what she said they knew was right.



"I know that if they bring it up for a vote that we will be able to permanently pass the policy. This is going to take leadership. You know what, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell's problem is not the votes on this. It's the leadership. You have to be willing to say this is what's right for my country rather than 'I'm worried if I bring this up that I'll get voted out of my leadership position.' People want leaders," Murray said. "They want people to speak from their heart. They want them to do the right thing. They don't want them to play politics. And I think we've got the votes if we have two leaders who will bring it up."

Murray noted that Ryan, who she had previously collaborated with on a long-sought, bipartisan budget deal in 2013, knew that Trump's decision to end DACA would have a significant human cost for the children of undocumented immigrants, who are often referred to as "Dreamers."



"He knows what's right to do here. He knows the impact this will have to children and families in our country. Some 800,000 young people who came here know no other country, know no other language, no other family or home," she added.

