Navy orders aircraft carrier ready for Irma

Story highlights Forecast models predict storm's eye could strike Florida Keys and then the Everglades

The US Navy is deploying battleships to provide relief and support if needed

(CNN) The US Navy has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other battleships to get into position to provide humanitarian relief and support from the effects of Hurricane Irma if requested.

Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of US Fleet Forces Command, also ordered the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and amphibious transport dock ship USS New York to join the Lincoln to support federal, state and local authorities responding to the impending Category 4 hurricane and its aftermath.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut, already underway conducting local operations, was also ordered to join the group, according to a press release from the Navy.

The USS Iwo Jima is getting into position to provide relief if required

"These ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring a diverse capability including assessment and security," the release said.

The large carrier deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln would also provide deck space to launch continuous helicopter operations to and from shore should they be needed to assist in recovery operations after the storm.

Read More