Reports detail Mueller's pursuit of Trump WH aide interviews

Washington (CNN) Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to interview six White House advisers including acting communications director Hope Hicks, former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, people familiar with Mueller's request told The Washington Post on Friday.

CNN's sources said that Mueller's interviews currently involve only a small number of people, but they cautioned that number could increase. At this time, Mueller has not asked to interview President Donald Trump himself.