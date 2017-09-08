Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate closes ahead of Hurricane Irma

Story highlights Three of Trump's properties in Florida are closed in preparation for the storm

Forecasts show Hurricane Irma could turn toward Florida this weekend

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's glitzy West Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago is shutting its doors in preparation of Hurricane Irma.

In addition to Mar-a-Lago, the Trump International Golf Club and the Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club are also closed, as many of the Trump properties take precautions against the storm, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement on Friday.

The group is also "strongly urging" any guests still holding reservations at Trump National Doral to make alternative lodging arrangements.

"We are no longer accepting any new reservations at this time and in the event that the city of Doral is included in any evacuation order, affected guests will be required to find alternate lodging outside of the evacuation zone or possibly relocate to an evacuation center," the statement said.

The spokesperson added that all cancellation and change fees for the hotel will be waived.

