GOP congressman: Trump should 'grow up' if he cut debt deal to get back at GOP detractors

(CNN) Republican Rep. Tim Walberg said Thursday that President Donald Trump needs to "grow up" if he agreed to a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling to get back at his detractors in the Republican Party.

Asked if the deal with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, which ties relief for Hurricane Harvey to a three-month raise of the debt ceiling, was a way to hit back at his own party, Walberg said that he hoped it wasn't because most Republicans have been supportive of his agenda.

"Grow up a bit," the Michigan congressman said on "The Steve Gruber Show" on 1240 WJIM Michigan radio . "Accept that. It's a tough sport up here. You've gotta work with your team. I won't go further than that but I can't believe that Trump has that thin skin."

"I've supported him," Walberg said of Trump. "I've appreciated the policies that he's moved forward thus far. And I'm hoping that we will continue to work together and this is just a blip that today we'll find out another reason why. But I don't get it."

Trump reportedly surprised Republican leaders as well as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by agreeing to the Democrats' plan on Wednesday in an Oval Office meeting with top Hill Republicans and Democrats. In the radio interview, Walberg expressed disbelief about the deal.

