Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, added more fuel to the 2020 speculation mill this week, saying that she thinks her father is considering a run for president.

Asked in an interview with Women's Wear Daily if her father will make a bid for the White House, Ashley Biden said, "I hope so."

However, she cautioned that he has not made up his mind yet and a decision on an actual run could be a ways off.

"Right now, his focus is on the (Biden) Foundation and Cancer Moonshot, as well as getting other Democrats elected. He's not there. He's taking it day by day after the loss of my dear beloved brother (Beau)," she said.

"He'll make a decision when that time comes," she continued. "A lot can happen in four years and we know this as a family. If he is in good health, knock on wood, and seeing what the landscape is at the time, yeah, I think he is considering it."

