Jeb Bush praises Trump's leadership handling hurricanes

(CNN) Jeb Bush offered some rare praise Friday for President Donald Trump and the way he's handling two back-to-back hurricanes.

"President Trump has done a good job keeping, showing his concern for the victims of Harvey and I'm sure he'll do the same (for Irma)," the former two-term Florida governor said on CNN's "New Day." "The key, though, is to make sure Washington's here for the long haul, for the long-term recovery of our state."

The intense hurricane season is all too familiar for Bush, who dealt with the catastrophic storm seasons of 2004 and 2005, in which eight hurricanes and four tropical storms slammed into Florida. He won accolades for his leadership at the time and it became a selling point he sought to highlight during his unsuccessful bid for president in 2016.

As Harvey pounded the Texas coast and as Irma has approached Florida, Bush has routinely been in touch with state and local officials, according to an aide to the former governor. He's also been talking with the staff and teams he worked with in the 2004-2005 hurricanes, including Craig Fugate, who previously served as director of Florida's Emergency Management Division and later went on to head FEMA during President Barack Obama's administration.

Bush -- who's sheltering in place for Irma in his hometown of Coral Gables, Florida -- has been actively posting on social media. His Twitter feed is full of information about evacuations, retweets of government warnings, human interest articles from the aftermath of Harvey and links to volunteer and donation campaigns.

