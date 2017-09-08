Politics has turned some off from pro football, but it's still America's favorite sport

Story highlights The poll found that 19% of pro football fans say their interest has declined in recent years

The poll also found professional baseball and college football are America's second-favorite sports

Washington (CNN) Professional football is the most popular sport in America, according to a Washington Post-UMass Lowell poll released Wednesday, which found that 60% of adults say they're fans.

But politics, and moments like Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest during the national anthem in 2016, has turned some off from the sport.

The poll found that 19% of pro football fans say their interest has declined in recent years, and among that group, 24% responded to an open-ended question about why their interest has declined by naming politics. Kaepernick or players protesting the anthem was specifically cited by 17%.

Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem to protest police brutality.

"I'm going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed," he said, speaking to the press in August 2016. "To me, this is something that has to change." He has not been signed by an NFL team for this season, and last month, protesters demonstrated outside the NFL's New York headquarters in support of him.

