Trump tweets support for ex-presidents' appeal, but isn't part of rollout

Story highlights It was a show of force from the former presidents

It highlighted the strain between Trump and his predecessors

(CNN) President Donald Trump voiced his support late Thursday for a charity appeal from his five living predecessors, but wasn't included in the rollout -- a break from similar efforts in the past that brought together members of the Presidents' Club.

Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all appeared in a public service announcement video that aired during Thursday's NFL season opener. They didn't appear together; instead, they filmed clips separately discussing Hurricane Harvey's devastation that were butted together into a 30-second spot.

Trump -- who is busy corralling the federal government response as another impending storm barrels toward Florida -- tweeted later that he was "proud to stand with presidents" in supporting the effort, called the One America Appeal. But he wasn't featured in the video and wasn't asked to participate, according to a person familiar with the former presidents' efforts.

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I'm proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

That's a different approach than presidents and their precursors have taken in the past when disaster struck. It's also a fresh reminder of how estranged Trump, the 45th President, is from his predecessors.

A week after a massive tsunami devastated parts of South Asia in 2004, then-President George W. Bush stood in the White House Roosevelt Room alongside two ex-presidents -- his father, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton -- to announce a new humanitarian effort for victims of the catastrophe.

