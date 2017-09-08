Congressman: 'Young lady' colleague 'doesn't know a damn thing'

Story highlights Young lashed out at Rep. Pramila Jayapal during a floor debate over a disagreement to an amendment

Young continued to dress down his colleague, saying to her "You may not know me, young lady"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Don Young was forced to apologize to a female lawmaker Thursday after addressing her as "young lady" and saying on the House floor that she "doesn't know a damn thing what she's talking about."

Young, an Alaska Republican, lashed out at Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal from Washington during a floor debate over an amendment to the 2018 government spending package regarding wildlife management and national preserves in Alaska.

"You know, I rarely do this, but I'm deeply disappointed in my good lady from Washington. (She) doesn't know a damn thing what she's talking about," Young said.

In addition to his critical outburst, Young accused Jayapal of mimicking talking points from an outside special interest group -- questioning the motives behind her opposition to his amendment, which aims to give more power to states to determine land management.

"What you said a while ago was really nonsense. It was written by an interest group, not yourself. Maybe your staff is affiliated with the Humane Society or some other group. And I'm disappointed," Young said.

Read More