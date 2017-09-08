Bernie Sanders begrudgingly compliments Trump

Story highlights "He is right to make the point that the drug companies are ripping us off in a terrible, terrible way," Sanders said

Sanders added that the two men also agreed on the need for more infrastructure spending

Washington (CNN) Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has two nice things to say about President Donald Trump -- but it stops there.

When pushed by Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" Thursday to say something nice about the President, Sanders, who was at first caught off-guard, eventually noted two policy points that the men agreed on during the campaign.

"Well, let's say this: he has talked about taking on the pharmaceutical industry and lowering the very, very high cost of prescription drugs in this country, and he is right to make the point that the drug companies are ripping us off in a terrible, terrible way," Sanders said. "So President Trump, that's what you said during the campaign, let's go forward together and do that."

Sanders said that the two men also agreed on the need for more infrastructure spending.

"The President said when he was a candidate, he said we need a trillion-dollar investment in our infrastructure, and that is exactly right, and I hope we can go forward."

Read More