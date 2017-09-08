To understand black America's anger, watch the video

Story highlights Georgia cop retiring after video showed him telling motorist "we only kill black people"

Issac Bailey: Cops who do far worse keep their jobs -- just watch the videos

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten professor of public policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Cobb County Lt. Greg Abbott of Georgia will no longer be a police officer after a long career because he told a white motorist during a traffic stop, "you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you've seen, have you seen (inaudible) people get killed?" He is retiring after being slated for firing.

Issac Bailey

Is what Abbott said in a July 2016 traffic stop -- recorded on a dashcam -- worse than what Officer Michael Amiott did last month to Richard Hubbard III in Euclid, Ohio?

Hubbard, who was charged with driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest, is shown cooperating with Amiott -- and then the officer slams him against the car. After telling Hubbard to face away from him, he gives him no time to comply before applying force. Amiott said in a police report, "I began using closed fist strikes to the face and head of the suspect in order to end his resistance."

Watch the video to see how this really went.