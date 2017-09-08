Ex-FEMA official: How to plan for 'radical resilience' to disaster

Story highlights Lars Anderson: We are living through a historic shift: more natural disasters, more frequently, altering our economy and lives

Lars Anderson is the Founding Partner at BlueDot Strategies, a strategic consulting firm, and was the counselor to the administrator, deputy chief of staff, and director of public affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency from 2012-2015. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Just a few years earlier, we were hit by Hurricane Sandy, which was a one-in-700-year event.

We are living through a historic shift: there are more natural disasters, they are coming more frequently, and are fundamentally altering our economy and the way we live.

We can no longer view natural disasters through the singular lens of "disaster -- recovery." Rather, a complete paradigm shift is necessary. We must adjust to this new norm of major natural disasters by paying radical attention to resilience.

Certainly, discussing future preparedness in the middle of a crisis seems off the mark. But that, actually, is part of the point: America is often at its best when it's being challenged. From confronting world wars to reacting on 9/11, Americans have been clear-eyed ready to hear what needed to be done to prevent a tragedy from occurring again.

