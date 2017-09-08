Breaking News

Is dried fruit healthy?

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 5:45 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Order a California roll, and you&#39;ll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
SushiOrder a California roll, and you'll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it&#39;s made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
CerealReady-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it's made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Air-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that&#39;s low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that&#39;s without the buttery topping.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
PopcornAir-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that's low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that's without the buttery topping.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
YogurtA Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Energy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Energy barsEnergy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you&#39;d be better off eating a burger.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
SaladA salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you'd be better off eating a burger.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Peanut butter If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Dried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they&#39;re not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don&#39;t contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Dried fruitsDried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they're not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don't contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Granola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it&#39;s important to sprinkle, not pour.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
GranolaGranola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it's important to sprinkle, not pour.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Veggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
Photos: 10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Veggie chipsVeggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
05 healthy food or not 02 healthy food or not RESTRICTED01 healthy food or not RESTRICTED06 healthy food or not RESTRICTED07 healthy food or not RESTRICTED08 healthy food or not RESTRICTED09 healthy food or not RESTRICTED04 healthy food or not RESTRICTED10 healthy food or not RESTRICTED03 healthy food or not RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Dried fruit can be a nutritious, convenient and portable snack
  • If sugars, carbs or calories are of concern, be sure to count out your portion of dried fruit

(CNN)Yes, dried fruits -- including dried apricots, dried cranberries, raisins, dried dates, dried figs and prunes -- pack a big nutrient punch for their shrunken size.

The reason is that nutrients and fiber are more concentrated when water is removed from fruit. For comparison, a half-cup of dried apricot halves has 4.7 grams of fiber, but the same amount of fresh apricot slices has 1.6 grams of fiber. Dried fruit is also a rich source of antioxidants and the B vitamin folate.
One large epidemiological study involving more than 13,000 individuals found that dried fruit eaters have better nutrient intakes --- and weigh less -- compared with those who don't consume it.
    Is yogurt healthy?
    Is yogurt healthy?
    However, it's important to keep in mind that the natural sugars in dried fruit are also more concentrated, which isn't necessarily cause for concern for the general population and may even be helpful for athletes needing quick fuel. But it can be an issue for those carefully watching their sugars, carbs or calories. For example, a cup of grapes has 23 grams of sugar and 104 calories, but a cup of raisins has 116 grams of sugar! And it has 520 calories -- five times the amount!
    According to US dietary guidelines, which encourage consumption of 1½ to 2 cups of fruit daily, a half-cup of dried fruit counts as one cup.
    Read More
    Is fruit juice healthy?
    Is fruit juice healthy?
    For diabetics who carefully distribute carbohydrates throughout the day, different rules apply.
    "When educating clients, many dietitians and diabetes educators recommend considering 2 tablespoons of dried fruit as one serving (15 grams) of carbohydrates," said Lori Zanini, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. For example, 2 tablespoons of raisins is equivalent to 15 grams of carbs, but for the same amount of carbs, you can eat half a cup of red grapes, she explained. You could also eat half of a cantaloupe, minus a couple of bites (a half of a small cantaloupe has 18 grams of carbs).
    Overall, dried fruit can be a nutritious, convenient and portable snack, especially when mixed with nuts and eaten as trail mix. But if sugars, carbs or calories are of concern, be sure to count out your portion of dried fruit, as it can be easy to mindlessly nibble on it.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Also, limit dried fruits that contain added sugars (cranberries are a frequent culprit, according to Zanini) or are coated in sugar, such as dried pineapple rings or other candied fruit. Finally, if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, choose organic brands of dried fruit that do not contain sulfur dioxide, a preservative.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.