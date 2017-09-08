La Liga confirms plans to stage fixtures overseas

Story highlights La Liga "supports idea" of playing competitive fixtures abroad

Spanish top tier could follow in footsteps of NFL

(CNN) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing league football in the likes of China and the United States sooner than you think.

That's because of ongoing discussions concerning the future of Spain's top tier, with plans afoot to stage some La Liga matches overseas.

"Clearly, La Liga is global entertainment and we want to grow the international appeal," said a league spokesperson in a statement sent to CNN.

"As part of that effort we are discussing the option of playing some of the league matches outside of Spain.

"These discussions are still in early stages, but as La Liga we support the idea."