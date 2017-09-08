(CNN) Troy Gentry, one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, has died following a helicopter crash in New Jersey, according to a statement posted on the group's official site. He was 50.

"Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time," the statement read in part.

The crash took place at about 1 p.m. ET in Medford, according to the statement.

Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to perform Friday night at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford.

Details of the crash are not yet known.

