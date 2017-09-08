(CNN) Elisabeth Moss caps a busy year with "Top of the Lake: China Girl," a less-impressive sequel to her 2013 SundanceTV miniseries. Coming on the heels of "The Handmaid's Tale," it nonetheless helps cement the "Mad Men" star's status as reigning queen of the limited series, while signaling how a shift in the TV landscape is creating richer roles, for women in particular.

In the 1980s and '90s, actresses like Meredith Baxter achieved a kind of royalty in the realm of TV movies. But those projects often weren't especially ambitious, reveling in true crime and melodrama, like "A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story" and "Darkness Before Dawn."

More recently, networks have sought a bigger return on their programming investment by funneling resources into series and limited series, providing opportunities for more fleshed-out characters and portrayals.

Moss is only one of the beneficiaries of this dynamic. Carrie Coon followed HBO's critically lauded "The Leftovers" by starring in the latest edition of FX's "Fargo." Nicole Kidman also has a small but significant supporting role in "Top of the Lake," after being part of the female-led ensemble in HBO's "Big Little Lies." Ditto for "Game of Thrones'" Gwendoline Christie, who plays Moss' unlikely sidekick.

More are on the way. Sarah Paulson again heads producer Ryan Murphy's repertory company in the latest edition of "American Horror Story." Edie Falco will play attorney Leslie Abramson in "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders," an eight-part NBC production (previously fodder for a 1994 miniseries). And "Downton Abbey's" Joanne Froggatt stars in "Liar," a provocative SundanceTV drama about a teacher who accuses a doctor of sexually assaulting her.

