Sinead O'Connor sits down with 'Dr. Phil'

(CNN)Sinead O'Connor says she is tired of her reputation.
The troubled singer sat down with "Dr. Phil" McGraw for a rare TV interview to discuss her mental health.
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer recently captured headlines after she posted an emotional video on her Facebook page saying she was suicidal and needed help.
"I am fed up of being defined as the crazy person, the child abuse survivor," she told McGraw in a "Dr. Phil" clip that premiered Thursday.
O'Connor accused her mother, who died in a car crash when the singer was a teen, of physically and sexually abusing her.
"She ran a torture chamber," O'Connor said. "She was a person who took delight in hurting you."
When asked what she loved about her mother, O'Connor responded, "What I love about my mother is that she's dead."
McGraw told Jimmy Kimmel this week on Kimmel's late-night show that O'Connor reached out to the "Dr. Phil" show for help.
"She called and she said, 'I want to destigmatize mental illness,' " he said. "She said, 'I clearly have a problem, too many musicians are dying. I want to use my life, be a teaching tool. I'm willing to sit down and talk.' "
O'Connor's episode on "Dr. Phil" is set to air Tuesday.