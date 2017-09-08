Sinead O'Connor sits down with 'Dr. Phil'

Story highlights "Dr. Phil" McGraw says O'Connor reached out to show

In interview, singer accuses her late mother of abuse

(CNN) Sinead O'Connor says she is tired of her reputation.

The troubled singer sat down with "Dr. Phil" McGraw for a rare TV interview to discuss her mental health.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer recently captured headlines after she posted an emotional video on her Facebook page saying she was suicidal and needed help.

"I am fed up of being defined as the crazy person, the child abuse survivor," she told McGraw in a "Dr. Phil" clip that premiered Thursday.

