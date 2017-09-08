'Crown Heights' actors on the pain of injustice

Story highlights Film tells the story of wrongful incarceration

(CNN) Colin Warner hopes that when audiences see "Crown Heights" it infuriates them.

"I want people to get so angry that it makes them want to do something," he told CNN. "Anything to help another human being."

The film is a dramatization of Warner's story of being imprisoned for more than two decades for a murder he did not commit.

Warner was an 18-year-old native of Trinidad, living in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights in 1980 when he was arrested, convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of 16-year-old Mario Hamilton.

Warner's friend Carl King helped lead the charge to prove his friend's innocence. Their story is portrayed on the big screen by "Atlanta" star Lakeith Stanfield as Warner and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha as King.

