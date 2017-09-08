'Celebrity Big Brother' coming to US

Story highlights The special show will air this winter

Some celebs have appeared on UK edition

(CNN) Fans of "Big Brother" have something to look forward to this winter.

CBS has announced its first edition of "Celebrity Big Brother."

The new show will be be hosted by Julie Chen, who also hosts the long-running reality show, "Big Brother."

The show's premise is to gather together a group of strangers to live in a house where they are under 'round-the-clock surveillance. They are cut off from the outside world, and "houseguests" are systematically voted out of the house.

This year marks "Big Brother's" 20th season, and in its honor, producers are bringing celebs in for an experience.

