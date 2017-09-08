Rohingya women, children drown while fleeing Myanmar violence

Story highlights Eight bodies were found drowned in the past day alone, according to a border guard

The UN estimates tens of thousands more people may still flee Myanmar

(CNN) Dozens of Rohingya women and children desperate to flee the violence in Myanmar are drowning while attempting to escape to Bangladesh by boat.

A Bangladeshi border guard, who asked not to be identified, told CNN guards had retrieved eight bodies on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River on Wednesday alone, half of whom were children.

"It was a case of a boat capsizing," he said. " (But) this has been happening from day one ... Since then, around 60 to 65 bodies have arrived south (of the border area.) In other areas, maybe 10 to 15."

The border guard sent CNN photos appearing to showing young children lying dead on the banks of the Naf River.

"No-one comes to collect these bodies. These people are so distressed, they are walking, coming across fields for five days, they hardly recognize their own relatives," he said.