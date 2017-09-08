Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 10:33 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

(CNN)This week gave us a roaming tiger and pink chocolate, and we discovered the fountain of youth. See what else happened this week.

Michelle Obama channels Beyoncé

Mrs. Obama got in 'Formation' for Beyoncé's 36th birthday, and the Internet could not get enough of it.

Tiger roams metro Atlanta

    The mystery is solved: Officials now know how a Bengal tiger was found roaming metro Atlanta.
    First day of school

    We had a baby announcement, a photo controversy and learned what it's like to date Prince Harry. But Prince George on his first day of school tops our list.

    'Ruby' chocolate

    Pink chocolate made from 'ruby' cocoa beans? Yes, please!

    Pharrell Williams is not a vampire

    The 44-year-old 'Happy' singer reveals his secret skin care routine. Exfoliate, y'all.

    Formerly conjoined twins go home

    See how the two boys that captured our hearts are settling in to their new life.