Breaking News

Mexico quake triggers tsunami warning: Live updates

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 2:02 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Strong earthquake hits off coast of Mexico
Strong earthquake hits off coast of Mexico

    JUST WATCHED

    Strong earthquake hits off coast of Mexico

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Strong earthquake hits off coast of Mexico 01:09

(CNN)