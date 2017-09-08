Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast

Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastUpdated 10:24 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastMexican authorities survey damage in the Port of Veracuz, Mexico, after a deadly magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast of the country late on Thursday, September 7.Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastPatients and medical staff wait in the open after being evacuated from a hospital in Villahermosa, Mexico.Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastA handout photo made available by Mexican authorities shows a collapsed building in Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, early on Friday, September 8.Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastA woman gestures toward her earthquake-damaged home in Coatzacoalcos, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastResidents sit on a sidewalk in Mexico City following the quake.Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastDamage is seen inside a mall in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico.Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coastPeople react after the quake jolted the Mexico City International Airport.Hide Caption 7 of 7A deadly magnitude-8.1 earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Mexico.More from AmericasMexico's strongest earthquake in a century leaves dozens dead Mexico earthquake: Live updatesA mother searches and awaits news of her daughters in Barbuda There are 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic basinDeaths reported as Hurricane Irma batters northern Caribbean islands