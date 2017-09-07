Breaking News

Hurricane Irma victims need your help

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Sat September 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The passage of Hurricane Irma caused damage on the island of St. Martin, leaving broken palm trees on the beach of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle on September 6.
The passage of Hurricane Irma caused damage on the island of St. Martin, leaving broken palm trees on the beach of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle on September 6.

Story highlights

  • Aid groups are on the ground helping Hurricane Irma victims
  • You can support relief efforts

(CNN)More than 20 people were killed when Hurricane Irma tore through a string of islands, including Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, and the US Virgin Islands.

In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people lost power.
The storm damaged or destroyed 95% of the buildings on Barbuda, leaving the Caribbean island barely habitable.
    Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, September 9. Irma&#39;s blast through the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3, but it was expected to regain power before hitting the Florida Keys early Sunday, US forecasters said.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, September 9. Irma's blast through the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3, but it was expected to regain power before hitting the Florida Keys early Sunday, US forecasters said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 29
    A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 29
    In a photo posted by CNN&#39;s Patrick Oppmann on September 9, Hurricane Irma passes through Caibarien, Cuba, flooding the area.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In a photo posted by CNN's Patrick Oppmann on September 9, Hurricane Irma passes through Caibarien, Cuba, flooding the area.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 29
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 29
    On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 29
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 29
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 29
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 29
    Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 29
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 29
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 29
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 29
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 29
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 29
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 29
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 29
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 29
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 29
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 29
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 29
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba&#39;s northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    Hide Caption
    21 of 29
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 29
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 29
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 29
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 29
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 29
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 29
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 29
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 29
    03 Irma Cuba 090902 Irma Cuba 090901 irma cuba 090901 irma haiti 090816 irma st martin 0908irma puerto rico 090705 irma dominican republic 090715 irma St Martin 090704 irma dominican republic 090704 irma puerto rico 090707 St Thomas Irma 090701 irma Barbuda 090702 irma dominican republic 090703 irma dominican republic 090701 irma haiti 090702 Irma St Martin 090701 Irma St Martin 090702 St Thomas Irma 090705 St Thomas Irma 090704 Irma St Maarten 0907irma anguilla 090603 Irma St Maarten 090714 Irma St Martin 090713 Irma St Martin 090711 Irma St Martin 090712 Irma St Martin 090709 Irma St Martin 090707 Irma St Martin 090708 Irma St Martin 0907
    The Red Cross says Hurricane Irma has directly impacted some 1.2 million people so far. The storm poses a serious threat to millions more.
    Organizations are on the ground helping victims in the the Caribbean, Dominican Republic and Haiti by providing bottled water, medical and other emergency supplies.
    Read More
    You can donate and find out more about charities aiding Hurricane Irma victims by clicking on the button below:
    As the hurricane moves towards Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this resource list will continue to evolve.
    Florida is not the only state preparing for impact. Some computer models show Irma threatening Georgia and South Carolina.
    Connect with Impact Your World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CNNImpact.