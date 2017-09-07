Hurricane Irma victims need your help

Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, September 9. Irma's blast through the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3, but it was expected to regain power before hitting the Florida Keys early Sunday, US forecasters said.
A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien on September 9.
In a photo posted by CNN's Patrick Oppmann on September 9, Hurricane Irma passes through Caibarien, Cuba, flooding the area.
A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot.
A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.