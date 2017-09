Hurricane Irma victims need your help

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Cubans wade through debris and water in flooded streets in Havana on Sunday, September 10. Hide Caption 1 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A Cuban man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10. Hide Caption 2 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A woman carries a container of water on September 10 on a street in Marigot on the island of St. Martin after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Hide Caption 3 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man wades through a flooded street during the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba on Saturday, September 9. Irma's blast along the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3. Hide Caption 4 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma's damage in Tortula on September 9. Hide Caption 5 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma's damage in Tortula on September 9. Hide Caption 6 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma's damage in Tortula on September 9. Hide Caption 7 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on September 9. Hide Caption 8 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A woman surveys flooding in Havana on September 9. Hide Caption 9 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot on the island of St. Martin on September 9. Hide Caption 10 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on September 9. Hide Caption 11 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, on September 9. Hide Caption 12 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path. Hide Caption 13 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot. Hide Caption 14 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7. Hide Caption 15 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 16 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin. Hide Caption 17 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 18 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7. Hide Caption 19 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7. Hide Caption 20 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7. Hide Caption 21 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 22 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7. Hide Caption 23 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7. Hide Caption 24 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7. Hide Caption 25 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People survey damage in Marigot on September 7. Hide Caption 26 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7. Hide Caption 27 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas. Hide Caption 28 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6. Hide Caption 29 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man on September 6 looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Hide Caption 30 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 31 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6. Hide Caption 32 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin. Hide Caption 33 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6. Hide Caption 34 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 35 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot. Hide Caption 36 of 38

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6. Hide Caption 37 of 38