Hurricane Irma victims need your help

Story highlights Aid groups are on the ground helping Hurricane Irma victims

You can support relief efforts

(CNN) Hurricane Irma damaged or destroyed 95% of the buildings on the Caribbean island of Barbuda on Wednesday.

After tearing through a string of other islands , the storm brought heavy flooding to Puerto Rico and knocked out power to 900,000 people there.

More than 10.5 million children across the eastern Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba are at risk according to UNICEF.

Organizations are on the ground helping victims in the Caribbean by providing bottled water, medical and other emergency supplies.

You can donate and find out more about charities aiding Hurricane Irma victims by clicking on the button below:

Read More