The week in 27 photos

Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean in this satellite image released Tuesday, September 5, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm, has devastated several islands and is expected to hit the United States over the weekend. Track the storm

Karen Caudillo cries Wednesday, September 6, as Democratic lawmakers held a news conference in Washington about President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA has allowed many children of undocumented immigrants to live, work and study in the United States without fear of being deported. Trump said DACA was constitutional overreach by the Obama administration, and he has urged Congress to come up with a solution.

South Korea's military launches a ballistic missile during a live-fire drill on Monday, September 4. The show of military might came after North Korea's test of what it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb.

Britain's Prince George arrives for his first day of school and is greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, on Thursday, September 7. George was brought to school by his father, Prince William.

Supporters of Kenya's opposition pretend to cry for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, September 1, after the country's Supreme Court invalidated the results of last month's election. Kenyatta won the election over veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga, but the court upheld a petition by Odinga that claimed Kenyatta's re-election was fraudulent. A new election has been set for October 17.

A Rohingya woman from Myanmar cradles her child at a temporary camp in Bangladesh on Saturday, September 2. More than 120,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in their native Rakhine State, according to a United Nations official in Bangladesh.

President Donald Trump talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a meeting in the White House Oval Office on Wednesday, September 6. The end result of that meeting was Trump bucking his own party and siding with Democrats to support a deal that would ensure passage of disaster relief funding, raise the debt ceiling, and continue to fund the government into December. CNN's Chris Cilizza breaks down the photo

Photos: The week in 27 photos

Oliver Strumpfel carries 31 steins of beer Sunday, September 3, as he attempts to set a new world record in Abensberg, Germany. He dropped one and lost too much beer in another, but the final tally of 29 was still a new record for carrying beer over 40 meters (131 feet). He also held the previous record of 25.