The week in 27 photos

Young cadets and schoolgirls attend a ceremony on the first day of school in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, September 1.
Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise, is held on its 20th birthday on Sunday, September 3. Janus lives in Geneva, Switzerland, at the city's Natural History Museum.
Oliver Strumpfel carries 31 steins of beer Sunday, September 3, as he attempts to set a new world record in Abensberg, Germany. He dropped one and lost too much beer in another, but the final tally of 29 was still a new record for carrying beer over 40 meters (131 feet). He also held the previous record of 25.
People immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh into the Sabarmati River during a festival in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, September 5.
The Visions in Motion dance group prepares to march in New York City for the West Indian American Day Parade on Monday, September 4.
A baby elephant stands next to her mother on Monday, September 4, a day after she was born at the Tierpark Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, Germany.
German and Russian soldiers take part in a reburial ceremony Wednesday, September 6, for hundreds of German soldiers who were killed during World War II. The remains were found in Russia's Leningrad region and reburied at a cemetery in Sologubovka, Russia.
People covered in black grease climb on one another Wednesday, September 6, during the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain.
A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during a demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, September 7. Sri Lanka's police was celebrating its 151th anniversary.
A woman uses her phone to take a photo of a model during a Hugo Boss fashion show in Berlin on Saturday, September 2.
People take photos of an approaching passenger plane in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, September 6.
Mohd Farhan, a member of the Malaysian armed forces, hugs his wife Siti Salwa on Thursday, September 7, before leaving for Lebanon. Malaysia sent about 850 troops to Lebanon to take part in UN peacekeeping activities.
A man sitting in a deckchair reads on a beach in Deauville, France, on Wednesday, September 6.