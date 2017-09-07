Hurricane Irma forced Pope Francis' plane to change course

(CNN) Even the Pope isn't above being inconvenienced by an act of God.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis embarked on a five-day trip to Colombia , but his plane's flight path from Rome to Bogotã placed him right in the middle of Hurricane Irma's path.

Luckily, the Vatican said the papal plane avoided the storm by veering south and flying over Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Barbados on its way to South America.

Still, it proves that Irma's rudeness knows no bounds. We know a few million people who would breathe easier if His Holiness could call in a favor upstairs and get her escorted from the premises.