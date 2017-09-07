Hurricane season hasn't peaked yet. Here's what to expect

Story highlights Storm activity tends to peak in September, as water warms and wind shear fades

Experts anticipated an above-normal 2017 hurricane season in the Atlantic

(CNN) In what feels like a never-ending barrage of storms, this year's hurricane season just passed the halfway mark -- and three hurricanes, including Category 5 Irma, are churning in the Atlantic.

Storm activity usually ramps up in September -- and hits its statistical peak on September 10 . That's because key environmental factors tend to align at that time to fuel especially powerful storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which considers the eight-week period around September 10 a hurricane "season within the season."

"There's nothing magical about the September 10 date," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. "The peak of hurricane season really runs from the middle of August to the middle of October. But we really see the best of the conditions in early September, when the combination of ocean temperatures that have been baked by the long summer sun and the lack of wind shear that we commonly find in the late spring and early autumn leads to the greatest number of storms."

Peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic

The full hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30. And until two weeks ago, this season had been quite ordinary.