What we know and don't know about Hurricane Irma

(CNN) As of Thursday morning, Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with winds of about 180 mph. Irma is one of three active hurricanes in the Atlantic right now.

Where is she?

-- Irma is off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

-- The center of the storm will pass north of Hispaniola later Thursday

-- Irma will be near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The Bahamas ordered evacuations for six of its southern islands:

Mayaguana

Inagua

Crooked Island

Acklins

Long Cay

Ragged Island

Destruction so far

-- Irma ravaged Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands

-- 10 deaths have been confirmed: Six on St. Martin, two on St. Barthélemy, one on Barbuda and one on Anguilla

-- Barbuda's Prime Minister says the island is barely inhabitable -- 95% of its buildings are damaged

-- Puerto Rico was not directly impacted, but strong winds and torrential rains left hundreds of thousands without power and more than 56,000 without water

Will Irma hit Florida?

-- We still don't know how Irma will impact the mainland US, but models show it could be near Florida's east coast by late Sunday. Florida is under a state of emergency.

-- Officials have already ordered some evacuations. So far, evacuation zones include:

Monroe County

Miami-Dade

Broward

Palm Beach

-- North Carolina and South Carolina are also preparing. Both are under states of emergency.

Record-breaking storm

-- Irma has maintained wind intensity above 180 mph longer than any storm in Atlantic basin history