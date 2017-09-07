Breaking News

What we know and don't know about Hurricane Irma

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 10:20 AM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Key West Hurricane Irma evacuation newday_00000000
Key West Hurricane Irma evacuation newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Key West official: Leave or you're on your own

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Key West official: Leave or you're on your own 00:45

(CNN)As of Thursday morning, Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with winds of about 180 mph. Irma is one of three active hurricanes in the Atlantic right now.

Read live updates

Where is she?

-- Irma is off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic
    -- The center of the storm will pass north of Hispaniola later Thursday
    Read More
    -- Irma will be near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The Bahamas ordered evacuations for six of its southern islands:
    • Mayaguana
    • Inagua
    • Crooked Island
    • Acklins
    • Long Cay
    • Ragged Island

    Destruction so far

    -- Irma ravaged Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands
    -- 10 deaths have been confirmed: Six on St. Martin, two on St. Barthélemy, one on Barbuda and one on Anguilla
    -- Barbuda's Prime Minister says the island is barely inhabitable -- 95% of its buildings are damaged
    -- Puerto Rico was not directly impacted, but strong winds and torrential rains left hundreds of thousands without power and more than 56,000 without water

    Will Irma hit Florida?

    -- We still don't know how Irma will impact the mainland US, but models show it could be near Florida's east coast by late Sunday. Florida is under a state of emergency.
    -- Officials have already ordered some evacuations. So far, evacuation zones include:
    • Monroe County
    • Miami-Dade
    • Broward
    • Palm Beach
    -- North Carolina and South Carolina are also preparing. Both are under states of emergency.

    Record-breaking storm

    -- Irma has maintained wind intensity above 180 mph longer than any storm in Atlantic basin history