(CNN) Everybody knows golfers just hate to stop a good round.

So, when the Eagle Creek fire , a 31,000-acre blaze burning near Portland, Oregon, encroached on the nearby Beacon Rock Golf Course, things didn't exactly grind to a halt.

Staff at the golf course -- located in Washington state, just across the Columbia River from the fire -- posted pictures on Wednesday to Facebook of golfers carrying on as the massive wildfire raged through trees on a nearby hillside.

"Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!" read one post, which features three golfers pushing ahead with their game as two other people on the course look at the fire.

As it heralded its golfers, Beacon Rock also took stock of the gravity of the situation. In another post, showing a view of the course and the fire from the clubhouse, the staff said it's "thinking of how many people will be affected" by the blaze, which has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

