Floridian trapped on St. Martin: 'I'm not sure where to go'

(CNN) A Florida woman trapped on St. Martin survived that island's battering by Irma, but now she's not sure if she should go home -- where Irma is headed this weekend.

Loren Ann Mayo first appeared on CNN's "New Day" via Skype on Wednesday, showing anchor Alisyn Camerota what Hurricane Irma looked like from her vantage point in a hotel on St. Martin.

On Thursday morning, Mayo reappeared on "New Day" to tell Camerota that she and her friends had survived the storm, but they weren't out of Irma's path just yet.

"Two of us are from Florida, specifically Sarasota," she explained. "We're not really sure if we should try and go there or head somewhere else to avoid the storm."

"My car is actually parked in Miami, so I'm not sure where to go right now."

