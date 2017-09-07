Dreamers: It's not politics. It's not policy. It's personal.

(CNN) A mom. A med student. A police officer in training. For them, the Trump administration's decision to rescind DACA is not about politics. It's not about policy. It's personal.

The three, and thousands like them, are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as Dreamers.

And when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the administration was pulling the plug on the policy, we asked these DACA recipients and their loved ones to share with us the impact it will have on them.

Hundreds responded via phone calls, text messages and video posts.

Watch some of the videos we received above, and read some of the messages sent to CNN in the section below.

Read More