(CNN) We're just past the halfway mark in this year's hurricane season -- with three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic basin. Familiarize yourself with what makes a hurricane, because you'll be hearing these terms a lot:

Eye: The center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see The center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect -- where the clouds stack up like a stadium. It is the calmest part of the storm. You can even see blue sky during the day and stars at night.

Eye wall: This is the most dangerous portion of the storm. This is the only area where you will find the winds that are the "strength" of the hurricane, or maximum winds.

Hurricane force winds: Hurricane force winds weaken the farther you move away from the eye. In just a few miles you can drop a whole category.

