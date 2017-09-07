Story highlights Unseeded American Sloane Stephens reaches her first grand slam final

She's jumped more than 900 spots in the world rankings in a month

(CNN) The meteoric rise of Sloane Stephens continues.

Stephens, who has jumped more than 900 positions in the world rankings in a month, on Thursday reached her first major final, defeating No. 9 Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

"I have no words to describe what I'm feeling, what it took to get here, just the journey I've been on," Stephens said on court after the win. "I have no words."

Stephens, who was sidelined for 11 months following a foot injury and surgery, made her comeback at Wimbledon and entered this summer's US Open Series ranked 957th. But she's been on a tear in the North American events, reaching the semifinals in Toronto and Cincinnati. Heading into Thursday's semifinal, Stephens had won 13 of her last 15 matches.

Stephens, 24, entered the US Open at No. 83 in the rankings. By reaching the final, she'll rise to No. 22. She's the fourth unseeded player to advance to a US Open final in the Open Era. Her previous best result in a major was reaching the Australian Open semifinal in 2013.

