Horse of a lifetime: Casall ASK

(CNN) Casall Ask's farewell to showjumping was fairytale stuff.

The legendary stallion, 18, emerged victorious at this year's Hamburg LGCT leg in his final ever appearance on the tour.

No wonder he's Rolf-Goran Bengtsson's horse of a lifetime.

"It was a happy, happy end," Bengtsson tells CNN Sport, visibly emotional as he recalls that triumphant day last May. "You couldn't dream of something like that."

Bengtsson, a two-time Olympic silver medalist for Sweden, attributes Casall Ask's success to an excellent temperament coupled with a gradual introduction to the upper echelons of the sport.

