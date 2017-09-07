Putin jokes that Tillerson 'fell in with the wrong crowd'

Story highlights Putin indicated that relationships between himself, the US and Tillerson were rocky

In 2013, Putin awarded Tillerson, then CEO of ExxonMobil, the Order of Friendship

Washington (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin teased US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, saying that since the former ExxonMobil executive was given a Russian state honor in 2013 he "fell in with the wrong crowd."

"We also awarded the Order of Friendship to Mr. Tillerson, your fellow countryman, but fell in with the wrong crowd. He is moving to a slightly different direction but I hope the wind of friendship and cooperation will take him to the right path eventually," Putin, who was addressing an American moderator, said during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In 2013, Putin awarded Tillerson, then CEO of ExxonMobil, the Order of Friendship, one of the highest honors Russia gives to foreign citizens. The silver badge underscored the close ties that existed for many years between the two individuals.

At the forum, however, Putin indicated that relationships between himself, the US and Tillerson were rocky, noting that in light of tensions between the two countries, his government still has connections with American companies, including energy giant Exxon.

"Despite all of our complications today on the diplomatic level, we still have contacts with American companies, including such energy giants as Exxon, and Mr. Tillerson was the head of this company in the past," Putin said. "Despite that he is organizing searches in our diplomatic institutions, we still work on resolving (problems) with his ex-company."

