Vanity Fair best-dressed list includes the Obamas, but not Melania Trump

Washington (CNN) Vanity Fair released its 2017 International Best-Dressed List Wednesday, featuring movie stars, musicians and even a few politicians and their family members.

The list included Barack and Michelle Obama; French President Emmanuel Macron and his, wife Brigitte; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg. Hervé Pierre, a designer first lady Melania Trump has worn on multiple occasions, including her Inaugural gown, made the list, although Trump, herself, did not.

First Lady Melania Trump wearing a gown by designer Hervé Pierre at the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017.

The Obamas have spent most of the year out of the public eye, and the photos of the couple used in Vanity Fair's gallery are from past state dinners in 2015 and 2016. Their most notable look of the year, according to the list, was a white Club Monaco top and custom BCBG olive-green pants paired with a gold Elizabeth and James Connolly cuff worn by Michelle and a blue shirt, navy trousers, and desert boots worn by the former president in Siena, Italy. The Obamas vacationed in Siena in May.

The Macrons' most memorable look, according to the list, was a navy suit for President Macron and powder-blue dress and jacket by Louis Vuitton for his wife, worn to Macron's inauguration, while Schlossberg's was a black suit and gray, camouflage-patterned tie worn at the Met Gala. Trudeau's was mismatched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks worn during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, who gifted him with socks and an Ireland rugby union shirt in July.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is presented with an Ireland rugby union shirt and a pair of socks, by Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (R) at Farmleigh House in Dublin on July 4, 2017.

Melania Trump's exclusion from the list was noted by conservative news outlets including the Daily Caller and Breitbart. Trump, a former model, has worn clothing from designers including Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana.