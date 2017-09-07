TSA will mandate air cargo from Turkey must be screened

Washington (CNN) Any air cargo coming to the United States from Turkey must now go through a screening, the Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday.

"To adequately address emerging threats to cargo and raise the baseline for global aviation security, TSA has issued a security directive and an emergency amendment for enhanced security screening of cargo," agency spokesman James Gregory said in a statement.

The new mandate follows a foiled terror plot in Australia , which revealed a senior ISIS commander had shipped partially assembled components of a bomb on a commercial cargo plane from Turkey to Australia, according to Australian law enforcement.

"The incident in Australia just a few short weeks ago was an ominous reminder for TSA and all of our aviation partners, to include cargo carriers, that we need to continue our efforts to keep our skies secure," Gregory noted.

Prior to the new guidance, screenings for cargo from Turkey had been voluntary.

Read More