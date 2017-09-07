Donald Trump just executed a 'heel' turn Hulk Hogan would be proud of

Washington (CNN) Of all the ways to try to understand Donald Trump, the one I keep returning to is professional wrestling.

There's the obvious reasons -- Trump is personally close to Vince McMahon, the owner of World Wrestling Entertainment, Linda McMahon is his Small Business Administrator, the President has previously appeared on WWE shows, etc.

But then there are the less obvious similarities: The reality TV nature of the whole production, the winking "we all know this is fake, right?" element, the theatrics, the wildly-swinging storylines and the massive divide between the hoi polloi who love it and the elites who turn their noses up at it.

The move stunned Republicans -- starting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had pushed for an 18-month extension of the debt ceiling and hoped to squeeze some concessions from Democrats in the deal.