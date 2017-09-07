Trump to host full Cabinet at Camp David

Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Dwight Eisenhower enjoys a picnic with his family, August 1954.
President Gerald Ford enjoying some tennis at the Camp David courts, September 1974.
President John F. Kennedy walks the grounds, getting a tour from Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the two discussed Cuba, three months after Kennedy won the election.
Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House en route to Camp David with JFK on board, April 1963, just seven months before his assassination.
President Lyndon Johnson and members of his Cabinet hold an outdoor meeting on a Camp David patio to discuss the situation with the Vietnam War in April 1968.
President Richard Nixon hosts Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in June 1973, ahead of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement.
President Ronald Reagan takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart, December 1984.
Ford again taking in some recreation, swimming with his dog, Liberty, in February 1974.
President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin are at the Camp David Peace Talks in September 1978.
President Ronald Reagan and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo ride horses at Camp David in June 1981.
President Ronald Reagan in weekend wear and boots on his way from the White House lawn to Marine One, headed to Camp David, August 1982.
President George H.W. Bush takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart in November 1989.
President George H.W. Bush lets Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev take the wheel of the golf cart in June 1990.
President Barack Obama only visited Camp David a few dozen times, but he did hold the Gulf Cooperatoin Council Summit there in May 2015.
President Bill Clinton walks with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Aarafat at the Middle East Peace Summit in July 2000.
President George W. Bush gifts Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with a baseball and an official Camp David baseball jacket, June 2001.